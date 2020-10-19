Cruise into Fall ~ Experience 3 Fabulous Bike Trails Right Here in Williamson County

Ah, fall… The temperature is just right, there’s a breeze in the air, and anyone will agree that the foliage is the most beautiful around this time of year.

And what better way is there to enjoy the crisp air and golden colors than going for a ride on your local bike trail?

The Williamson County area has plenty to offer when it comes to the great outdoors and biking. Check out these 3 bike trails to get your fall fix.

Franklin Mountain Bike Trail System:

The Franklin Mountain Bike Trail System opened December of 2019, and it is the City of Franklin’s first Mountain Biking Trail System in Cool Springs. This trail system sits on 4.72 acres, with 1.25 miles of usable trail. You can bike through three different trails, a beginner loop, a beginner alternate trail, and a trail that takes you through the adjoining Columbia State Community College property. The Franklin Mountain Bike Trail System is an exciting and challenging trail system unlike anything else in Williamson County. There are currently plans to expand this trail system to a full 4 miles in the future. Click HERE for the Franklin Mountain Bike Trail Map.

Franklin Greenway:

The Franklin Greenway is a serene walking and biking path that connects several different parks in the area. The main entrance to the Franklin Greenway is located at Bicentennial Park, then you are taken through the Ruby F. Lynch Riverwalk Trail and Joel Creek Park. Eventually you are connected to the Judge Fulton Greer Park Path, near the Franklin Recreation Complex. The entire trail is around 5 miles in length, out and back. The Franklin Greenway is a wonderful place to enjoy a shaded bike ride, and it’s in walking (or biking) distance to downtown Franklin.

What’s not to love? Click HERE for the Franklin Greenway Trail Map.

Aspen Grove Park Trail:

The Aspen Grove Park Trail is a well maintained, paved escape into nature located near the heart of Cool Springs. Aspen Grove Park sits on 14 acres, featuring 4 short, connecting trails.

Combined, you’ll get a 1.7 mile moderately trafficked loop, perfect for a bike ride. If you’re looking for a longer ride, you can easily cross the street and enjoy the Harpeth River Greenway

trail. Click HERE for the Aspen Grove Park Trail Map.

Soak in all fall has to offer. Hit the bike trails today!

Need a Bike? Stop into Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood ~ they carry NEW and gently used bikes and have ALL your biking needs covered: Cruiser Bikes, Mountain Bikes, Road Bikes, BMX Bikes, Tandem Bikes, Balance Bikes, Trikes, Training Wheel Bikes and MORE!

