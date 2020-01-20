5 Concerts to Attend this Week

1. Loverboy at The Ryman
Thursday, January 23, 7:30 p
Ryman Auditorium, 116 5th Avenue North, Nashville
For more than 40 years, Loverboy has been “Working for the Weekend” (and on weekends), delighting audiences around the world since forming in 1978, when vocalist Mike Reno was introduced to guitar hot shot Paul Dean—both veterans of several bands on the Canadian scene—at Calgary’s Refinery Night Club.
Soon the band found themselves playing on mega tours with Journey, Bob Seger, Cheap Trick, ZZ Top, Kansas and Def Leppard, to name a few. They quickly became MTV darlings, being one of the first bands ever featured on the music channel. With their trademark red leather pants, bandannas, big rock sound and high-energy live shows, Loverboy has sold more than 10 million albums. Their string of hits includes, in addition to the anthem “Working for the Weekend,” such arena rock staples as “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” “This Could Be the Night,” “Hot Girls in Love,” “The Kid is Hot Tonite,” “Notorious”, “Turn Me Loose,” “When It’s Over,” “Heaven In Your Eyes” and “Queen of the Broken Hearts.”
Buy tickets here.
2. Miranda Lambert: Wildcard 2020 Tour
Friday, January 24, 7 p
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
The Wildcard Tour, named for Lambert’s November 1 seventh-studio album designated one of the “most anticipated albums of Fall 2019” by Billboard, features 27 dates across several major markets throughout the U.S. and Canada, including a January 24 stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.
Joining the tour will be Cody Johnson and chart-topping dynamic group LANCO join as support for the majority of the run, with Texas compatriots Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum opening select shows in Kansas City, Tulsa and Dallas.
Additionally, the tour will feature the return of Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation campaign, Fill the Little Red Wagon presented by Tractor Supply Company. Fans are encouraged to help shelter pets in each tour city by donating dog food, treats, supplies and cash at each venue’s entrance prior to the show.
Buy tickets here.
3. Brubeck Brothers Quartet
Friday, January 24, 8 p
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
2020 marks the Centennial Year of jazz giant Dave Brubeck. To celebrate his life and legacy, Dave’s sons Chris and Dan Brubeck, who performed and recorded with their father since the 1970s, curate a multimedia show with their own Brubeck Brothers Quartet. With Dan and Chris as the foundation, guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb complete this dynamic quartet. Through stories told by his sons and music performed by the Quartet, the show invites audiences to travel along the timeline of Dave’s extraordinary life and career.
Buy tickets here.
4. Bit Brigade Performs Mega Man III
Friday, January 24, 8 p
The High Watt, 1 Cannery Row, Nashville
Come watch Bit as he performs rock covers of full NES game soundtracks and gamers speedrun the game on stage.
Buy tickets here.
5. Resurrection: A Journey Tribute Band
Saturday, January 25, 7 p
3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue South. Nashville
Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band is a local band comprised of Vic White, Ryan Christopher, Steve Sheroan, Ben King, and Jim Handley. The band had their first performance in Franklin at GRAYS on Main in 2014, and it was that night fans were created, a new journey began to what many would say is the best Journey tribute band around.
Buy tickets here.