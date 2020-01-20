The vacant space once occupied by Bed Bath and Beyond at 1030 Crossings Boulevard will have a new occupant.

HomeGoods will open at that location, according to Kayce Williams, Economic Development Coordinator for the City of Spring Hill. Bed Bath and Beyond closed in early 2019.

Currently, there is no opening date.

We reached out to HomeGoods about the opening and received the following statement.

“We anticipate that a new HomeGoods store may open in Spring Hill, TN sometime this Spring,” said Joanna Howarth, PR Manager HomeGoods.

There is currently one HomeGoods location at 330 Franklin Road, Brentwood (in the Brentwood Place shopping center).

Per the HomeGoods website, each store is typically 25,000 square feet and often operates as a standalone or a combo store with T.J. Maxx. The store was established in 1992 and operates over 500 stores across the country. HomeGoods is known for offering high-quality items at a discounted price in limited quantities. You can find small furniture items, decor, rugs, artwork, bedding, bath items, and baskets or organizational items.

