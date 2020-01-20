Local Living: 5 Things to Do This Week

1. MLK Celebration & March

WHAT: First Missionary Baptist Church in downtown Franklin is hosting its annual MLK Celebration and March. Guest speakers include Eric Stuckey, City Administrator for the City of Franklin; Marcia Allen of the Franklin Planning Commission; Howard Garrett, Minister at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and Bro Ralph Thompson G.M. Church of Christ.

Musical guests include Michael Ricks, Quintavious Johnson and the FBMC Choir.

Following the service, there will be a march downtown.

WHEN: Monday, January 20, 11am

WHERE: First Missionary Baptist Church, 113 Natchez St, Franklin