Local Living: 5 Things to Do This Week

1. MLK Celebration & March
WHAT: First Missionary Baptist Church in downtown Franklin is hosting its annual MLK Celebration and March. Guest speakers include Eric Stuckey, City Administrator for the City of Franklin; Marcia Allen of the Franklin Planning Commission; Howard Garrett, Minister at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and Bro Ralph Thompson G.M. Church of Christ.
Musical guests include Michael Ricks, Quintavious Johnson and the FBMC Choir.
Following the service, there will be a march downtown.
WHEN: Monday, January 20, 11am
WHERE: First Missionary Baptist Church, 113 Natchez St, Franklin
2. Witness History – “After Hamilton: Aaron Burr in Franklin”
WHAT: On Tuesday, January 21st, local attorney, author and historian, Tony Turnbow kicks off the Franklin Masonic Hall’s 2020 Witness History lecture series. Capitalizing on the popularity of the musical Hamilton, Mr. Turnbow, a Jackson scholar, will be presenting his talk, “After Hamilton: Aaron Burr in Franklin.” The cast of characters will include President Jackson, Nicholas “Bigbee” Perkins, Thomas Jefferson and many more. Come hear how an early national event has significant ties to Franklin! This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30pm.
WHEN: Tuesday, January 21, 7pm
WHERE: Historic Franklin Masonic Hall, 115 2nd Ave S, Franklin
3. Spring Hill Chamber January Signature Luncheon
WHAT: Join the Spring Hill Chamber for this Signature Luncheon presented by Vanderbilt Health on January 23rd at 11:15.
Guest Speaker, Dave Delaney, will share three key skills you can use each day to improve your communication with colleagues, clients, prospects, friends and family. You will learn to lead with acceptance, actively listen, and not to fear failure.
Register today at https://business.springhillchamber.com/events/details/january-luncheon-2020-34797
Members $25
Non Member $20
Additional $5 for walk-ins
WHEN: Thursday, January 23, 11:15am – 1pm
WHERE: UAW Local 1853, 125 Stephen P Yokich Pkwy, Spring Hill
4. Storytime with Princess Anna
WHAT: Anna will be at Learning Express of Cool Springs for pictures, singing and story time! Come dressed in your favorite princess dress or superhero costume!
WHEN: Thursday, January 23, 11am
WHERE: Learning Express of Cool Springs, 420 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin
5. Nashville Circus Center Cabaret
WHAT: It’s an evening of excitement, thrill, and circus skills! Be dazzled by aerialist artistry and technique at this cabaret themed showcase of hard working students & instructors of Nashville Circus Center. Tickets are $10.
WHEN: Friday, January 24, 8pm – 10:30pm
WHERE: Nashville Circus Center, 1724A General George Patton Drive, Brentwood