Premier Chiropractic in Spring Hill is opening a new facility and will hold a ribbon-cutting/grand opening event on January 31.

The new office is located at 2040 Reserve Boulevard, Spring Hill and the event takes place from 3pm – 8pm on January 31st, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4pm.

About Premier Chiropractic

Doctors Ericka and Michael Montelione are a husband and wife chiropractic team who began have been in the Spring Hill community since 2015. Their services include chiropractic care for headaches/migraines, ear infections, neck and back pain, digestive problems and more.

“The mission of our office is to serve as many families as possible with principled chiropractic care aiming to improve the life and well-being to truly create a healthier community and healthier generation. We want to assist our community on their journey to achieve optimal health. We do this by utilizing state-of-the-art technology and a holistic, whole-body approach to proactive health care,” the Monteliones said.

Don’t miss the chance to see the new facility at their ribbon cutting event on Friday, January 31st from 3 p-8 p. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 4 p with the Spring Hill Chamber and Maury County Alliance. Attendees can also enjoy refreshments, live music, and giveaways.

For the latest updates on Premier Chiropractic, visit their Facebook page.