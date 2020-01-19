Support Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee (GSMIDTN) in a delicious way on February 20, 2020. Join GSMIDTN and guest host Maneet Chauhan for the fifth annual Outside the Box fundraiser presented by Lee Company at McConnell House in Franklin, Tenn.

Outside the Box utilizes local chefs and reimagines your favorite Girl Scout cookie. This year’s special guest is Food Network’s Chef Maneet Chauhan. Chef Chauhan is a founding member of Morph Hospitality, local restaurant entrepreneur, and Williamson County Girl Scout mom.

Top restaurants from Williamson County will create unique Girl Scout Cookie desserts for attendees to sample, and one lucky restaurant will go home with the people’s choice award.

This year’s participants include Franklin’s Cork & Cow, Merridee’s Breadbasket, Scout’s Pub, Sugar Magnolia Bakeshop of Spring Hill, Pork Belly Farmhouse of Nolensville, and Momma Nik’s Cheesecake of Brentwood.

Chauhan enjoys the variety of opportunities Girl Scouts has to offer, including the entrepreneurship-focused Girl Scout Cookie Program. Girl Scout Cookies allow girls to learn about goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

“The Girl Scout influence in Williamson County and in my own family is strong. Girl Scouts has been an incredible opportunity for my daughter, as well as an invaluable resource for girls learning leadership skills. We are ecstatic to see our community celebrate the achievements of many young girls on February 20,” Chauhan said.

Girl Scout membership in Williamson County continues to experience exponential growth and currently accounts for more than 20% of GSMIDTN total membership.

For Outside the Box sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, please visit gsmidtn.org/outside-the-box or contact Elizabeth Hemping at EHemping@gsmidtn.org.