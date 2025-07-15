Franklin Special District TCAP Scores in Top 10% in the State

Franklin, TN — The numbers are in and Franklin Special District students have once again delivered exceptional results on the 2024–2025 TCAP state assessments.

With scores released this week, FSD’s composite success rate across all four tested subjects—English language arts, math, science, and social studies—places the district in the top 10% of all public school districts in Tennessee. This continued academic excellence is a long-standing tradition in FSD—and it’s only getting stronger.

FSD students didn’t just edge out the state averages. They blew past them with double-digit outperformance in every subject and every tested grade level:

ELA : 18 percentage points above the state

: 18 percentage points above the state Math : 20 points higher

: 20 points higher Science : 20 points higher

: 20 points higher Social Studies: 14 points higher

“It is gratifying to see that our teachers and students continue to perform at the highest levels across the state,” said Dr. David Snowden, Director of Schools. “These results underscore our commitment to academic growth for every student and reflect the strength of our instructional approach.”

The district is particularly proud of these standout results:

Top 10 in the state for Overall Proficiency

for Overall Proficiency 3rd Grade : Top 10 in ELA and Math

: Top 10 in ELA and Math 4th Grade : Top 10 in ELA

: Top 10 in ELA 5th Grade : Top 10 in all tested subjects — ELA, Math, Science

: Top 10 in — ELA, Math, Science 6th Grade : Top 10 in Science

: Top 10 in Science Algebra I: Ranked Second in Tennessee

Franklin’s emphasis on literacy continues to pay off. The district’s overall ELA proficiency is 56.6%—a commanding lead over the state average of 39%. Fifth-grade ELA has seen a 13-point gain in just two years, a testament to the district’s strength in reading initiatives and instructional leadership.

While the Tennessee Department of Education does not issue formal rankings, an analysis of statewide data confirms that FSD ranks in the top 10% of all 147 school districts in ELA, math, and science.

“These scores reflect the work of an entire system,” said Snowden. “From our early grade teachers who build strong academic foundations to our related arts teachers who help develop the whole child—this is a shared success.”

While there’s plenty to celebrate, the district is already looking ahead. Instructional teams are analyzing the data to refine strategies, provide targeted resources, and expand professional learning opportunities, all with the goal of driving continued student growth.

Individual student results will be available to families through the TCAP Family Portal by the end of July.

