5/4/26: Clear Skies and 66 This Evening; High of 79, Low of 50 for Star Wars Day Celebrations

In Williamson County, current conditions at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 66°F with a light wind from the northeast at 6.3 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.3°F and a low of 50°F, with a peak wind speed of 13.8 mph. The weather was partly cloudy during the day and remains clear tonight with a projected low of 63.5°F and wind speeds increasing to a maximum of 10.7 mph.

For those celebrating Star Wars Day, conditions are favorable for outdoor activities, with clear skies and no chance of precipitation. Enjoy your evening festivities under the stars, and may the weather be with you!

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 50°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 7.3 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 5:51am Sunset 7:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 79°F 50°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 76°F 55°F Overcast Wednesday 67°F 54°F Rain: moderate Thursday 63°F 46°F Overcast Friday 68°F 42°F Overcast Saturday 74°F 53°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 75°F 57°F Rain showers: slight

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