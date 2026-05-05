Home Weather 5/4/26: Clear Skies and 66 This Evening; High of 79, Low of...

5/4/26: Clear Skies and 66 This Evening; High of 79, Low of 50 for Star Wars Day Celebrations

By
Source Staff
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In Williamson County, current conditions at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 66°F with a light wind from the northeast at 6.3 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.3°F and a low of 50°F, with a peak wind speed of 13.8 mph. The weather was partly cloudy during the day and remains clear tonight with a projected low of 63.5°F and wind speeds increasing to a maximum of 10.7 mph.

For those celebrating Star Wars Day, conditions are favorable for outdoor activities, with clear skies and no chance of precipitation. Enjoy your evening festivities under the stars, and may the weather be with you!

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
50°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
66°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
5:51am
Sunset
7:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 79°F 50°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 76°F 55°F Overcast
Wednesday 67°F 54°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 63°F 46°F Overcast
Friday 68°F 42°F Overcast
Saturday 74°F 53°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 75°F 57°F Rain showers: slight
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