Photo of the Day: May 5, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Williamson Health’s newest heroes are built for the mission and ready for action, geared up in their custom capes and masks, handmade by Williamson Health EMS team member Debi Reynolds. These tiny heroes are celebrated on National Superhero Day by honoring the doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals who serve as real-life heroes every day

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photo of the Day Photos