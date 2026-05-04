Home Weather 5/4/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 79, Currently 77°F, Winds...

5/4/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 79, Currently 77°F, Winds at 14.1 mph, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

By
Source Staff
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At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 77.7°F with a wind speed of 14.1 mph. There is no precipitation reported for the day, and the sky remains clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 79.3°F, with a low of 50°F recorded. Wind speeds were consistent, peaking at up to 14.5 mph. As the evening progresses, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 61.7°F, with wind speeds expected to decrease to around 10.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and the clear sky is anticipated to continue into the night.

Looking ahead to early tomorrow, similar clear conditions are expected, contributing to a pleasant evening and a comfortable start to the day. There are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
50°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
33%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
78°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
5:51am
Sunset
7:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 79°F 50°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 76°F 55°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 70°F 57°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 60°F 42°F Overcast
Friday 66°F 40°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 49°F Overcast
Sunday 76°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
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