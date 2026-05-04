5/4/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 79, Currently 77°F, Winds at 14.1 mph, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 77.7°F with a wind speed of 14.1 mph. There is no precipitation reported for the day, and the sky remains clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 79.3°F, with a low of 50°F recorded. Wind speeds were consistent, peaking at up to 14.5 mph. As the evening progresses, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 61.7°F, with wind speeds expected to decrease to around 10.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and the clear sky is anticipated to continue into the night.
Looking ahead to early tomorrow, similar clear conditions are expected, contributing to a pleasant evening and a comfortable start to the day. There are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|79°F
|50°F
|Partly cloudy
|Tuesday
|76°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|70°F
|57°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|60°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|66°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|76°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
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