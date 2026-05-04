5/4/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 79, Currently 77°F, Winds at 14.1 mph, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 77.7°F with a wind speed of 14.1 mph. There is no precipitation reported for the day, and the sky remains clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 79.3°F, with a low of 50°F recorded. Wind speeds were consistent, peaking at up to 14.5 mph. As the evening progresses, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 61.7°F, with wind speeds expected to decrease to around 10.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and the clear sky is anticipated to continue into the night.

Looking ahead to early tomorrow, similar clear conditions are expected, contributing to a pleasant evening and a comfortable start to the day. There are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 50°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 33% UV Index 7.3 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 78°F · feels 71°F Sunrise 5:51am Sunset 7:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 79°F 50°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 76°F 55°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 70°F 57°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 60°F 42°F Overcast Friday 66°F 40°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 49°F Overcast Sunday 76°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate

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