4/6/26: Overcast Day Peaked at 66, Clearing Expected Tonight

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is recorded at 66°F with overcast skies and a southwesterly wind blowing at 7.8 mph. There is currently no precipitation.
Earlier today, conditions remained consistently overcast with temperatures peaking at today’s high of 66°F. The wind reached up to 8.7 mph, but no rainfall was recorded. Today’s low temperature was 40.6°F.
Tonight, the skies are expected to clear up considerably, transitioning to mainly clear conditions. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to a lower nightly temperature of 51.1°F, with lighter winds predicted at up to 5.8 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain at zero percent through the night.
Today's Details
High
66°F
Low
41°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
33%
UV Index
6.6 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
66°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:26am
Sunset
7:13pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|66°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|65°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|67°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|67°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|47°F
|Mainly clear
|Saturday
|76°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|78°F
|55°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter