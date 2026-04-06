4/6/26: Overcast Day Peaked at 66, Clearing Expected Tonight

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is recorded at 66°F with overcast skies and a southwesterly wind blowing at 7.8 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

Earlier today, conditions remained consistently overcast with temperatures peaking at today’s high of 66°F. The wind reached up to 8.7 mph, but no rainfall was recorded. Today’s low temperature was 40.6°F.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear up considerably, transitioning to mainly clear conditions. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to a lower nightly temperature of 51.1°F, with lighter winds predicted at up to 5.8 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain at zero percent through the night.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 41°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 33% UV Index 6.6 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:26am Sunset 7:13pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 66°F 41°F Overcast Tuesday 65°F 44°F Overcast Wednesday 67°F 43°F Overcast Thursday 67°F 42°F Overcast Friday 71°F 47°F Mainly clear Saturday 76°F 53°F Overcast Sunday 78°F 55°F Overcast

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