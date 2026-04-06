Home Weather 4/6/26: Overcast Day Peaked at 66, Clearing Expected Tonight

4/6/26: Overcast Day Peaked at 66, Clearing Expected Tonight

By
Source Staff
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At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is recorded at 66°F with overcast skies and a southwesterly wind blowing at 7.8 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

Earlier today, conditions remained consistently overcast with temperatures peaking at today’s high of 66°F. The wind reached up to 8.7 mph, but no rainfall was recorded. Today’s low temperature was 40.6°F.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear up considerably, transitioning to mainly clear conditions. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to a lower nightly temperature of 51.1°F, with lighter winds predicted at up to 5.8 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain at zero percent through the night.

Today's Details

High
66°F
Low
41°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
33%
UV Index
6.6 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
66°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:26am
Sunset
7:13pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 66°F 41°F Overcast
Tuesday 65°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 67°F 43°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 42°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 47°F Mainly clear
Saturday 76°F 53°F Overcast
Sunday 78°F 55°F Overcast
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