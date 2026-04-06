Dolores Joyce Beard passed away peacefully on March 28, 2026 at 95 years old in Suwanee, Georgia. Born on May 17, 1930, in Randolph County, Alabama, Joyce was a lifelong golfer, a pastime she continued into her 80’s. She was an avid gardener and square dancer who loved to travel and was actively involved in her church and community.

She is preceded in death by her parents Handley and Alma Green, husbands Robert Goins and Bobby Beard as well as her sisters Ann Counts and Jonnie Burney.

She is survived by her children Nan Adams (Nashville, TN), Karen Bailey (Brentwood, TN), Laurie Goins (Lawrenceville, GA) and Drew (Heather) Goins (Suwanee, GA); her grandchildren Preston (Cara) Adams, Kaitlin (Brian) Pinson, Kyle (Katie) Goins, Sydney Goins and Jenna Moon; three great grandchildren; as well as her sister Delree Kneeskern and brother Clegg (Linda) Green.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 2:00 P.M. at Green Meadows Memorial Gardens in Conyers, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity of your choice in remembrance of Joyce.

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This obituary was published by Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home and Dogwood Hill Crematory – Access Road.

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