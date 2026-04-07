4/6/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temps Dip to Mid 50s

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a clear sky, with a current temperature of 55.6°F. Winds are mild at 5.7 mph, and there is no recorded precipitation at this time.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 66.2°F with an overcast sky, while the low was noted at 40.6°F. Winds throughout the day peaked at 9.3 mph, with no precipitation reported.
As the night progresses, expect clear skies to continue with a low of 52.5°F anticipated. Winds are expected to remain calm, peaking around 5.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%.
Overall, the conditions are stable with no severe weather warnings or advisories issued for the area. Residents can expect a tranquil night ahead with no significant changes in weather conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|66°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|65°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|74°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|66°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|52°F
|Partly cloudy
|Sunday
|77°F
|54°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter