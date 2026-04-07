4/6/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temps Dip to Mid 50s

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a clear sky, with a current temperature of 55.6°F. Winds are mild at 5.7 mph, and there is no recorded precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 66.2°F with an overcast sky, while the low was noted at 40.6°F. Winds throughout the day peaked at 9.3 mph, with no precipitation reported.

As the night progresses, expect clear skies to continue with a low of 52.5°F anticipated. Winds are expected to remain calm, peaking around 5.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

Overall, the conditions are stable with no severe weather warnings or advisories issued for the area. Residents can expect a tranquil night ahead with no significant changes in weather conditions.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 41°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 59% UV Index 6.6 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 56°F · feels 51°F Sunrise 6:26am Sunset 7:13pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 66°F 41°F Overcast Tuesday 65°F 44°F Overcast Wednesday 74°F 44°F Overcast Thursday 66°F 43°F Overcast Friday 71°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 52°F Partly cloudy Sunday 77°F 54°F Overcast

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