3 New Nursery Styles for SpringTime

For the new parents or soon-to-be new parents, here are a few fresh designs for your baby’s nursery from McCall’s Carpet One. We’ve listed a few tips from McCall’s Carpet One. To see the full list visit McCall’s Carpet One’s website.
1Pale Pastels
Design by KATE DAVIDSON Photography by VALERIE WILCOX
Drawing on pale lavenders, plush whites, and rich creams, this nursery designed by Kate Davidson works to create a sense of tranquility through its calming pastels. Your nursery should feel soft and welcoming for your little one, so infuse your space with cozy sheepskin rugs, fluffy pillows, and rounded furniture—and don’t forget to add a comfy chair to snuggle up in, perfect for late-night lullabies and early-morning interruptions.
2Busy Prints
Design by KALU INTERIORS Photography by PROVOKE STUDIOS
If you’re looking to add texture and color to your space, utilize busy prints and mesmerizing patterns through accent walls, wallpaper, blankets, and area rugs. This contemporary design by Kalu Interiors features the perfect balance of playful patterns with neutral colors and grounding texture. The walls of the nursery serve as a canvas for a jungle-themed wallpaper, and the rich herringbone floor anchors the space and provides warmth against the neutral grays of the room.
3The Neutral Palette
Design by REBECCA HAY Photography by MIKE CHAJECKI
Sometimes less is more in a nursery where things can easily feel cramped and disorganized due to the mess of toys and diaper changing equipment. A neutral color scheme with monochromatic beiges, matte blacks, soft creams, and timeless blues can help eliminate some of that clutter. Take inspiration from Rebecca Hay’s sophisticated nursery design, where she chooses one wall to show off her navy blue accent color in a woodland print that contrasts nicely with the linear brushed-gold pendant light.