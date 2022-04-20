3 New Nursery Styles for SpringTime

3 The Neutral Palette

Design by REBECCA HAY Photography by MIKE CHAJECKI

Sometimes less is more in a nursery where things can easily feel cramped and disorganized due to the mess of toys and diaper changing equipment. A neutral color scheme with monochromatic beiges, matte blacks, soft creams, and timeless blues can help eliminate some of that clutter. Take inspiration from Rebecca Hay’s sophisticated nursery design, where she chooses one wall to show off her navy blue accent color in a woodland print that contrasts nicely with the linear brushed-gold pendant light.