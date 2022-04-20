Fourth Capital Set to Open in Downtown Franklin

Fourth Capital, a leading community bank in Middle Tennessee, unveiled plans for a new branch at 302 Public Square in Franklin’s historic downtown district. The new location marks Fourth Capital’s second in Williamson County and its fourth in Middle Tennessee.

“We’ve set out to bridge the gap between big bank technology and local bank personality,” said Brian Heinrichs, president and CEO of Fourth Capital. “We aim to offer the best of what local banking can be: sophisticated, welcoming, and creative. We’re thrilled to expand our presence in downtown Franklin and look forward to serving more and more throughout Williamson County.”

The downtown Franklin branch will provide both high-touch business banking and personal banking services to Williamson County customers. The location will open to the public in late June or early July of 2022.

Locally owned and privately held, Fourth Capital was envisioned as a community bank built to serve Music City for generations. The Fourth Capital name is a nod to a moment in Nashville’s history that may surprise many when the city became the fourth capital in the history of the state. Three other cities— Knoxville, Murfreesboro and Kingston—served as the capital of Tennessee before Nashville took permanent helm in 1826.

About Fourth Capital

Decidedly local, Fourth Capital was founded in 2004 as a community bank designed to serve Middle Tennessee for generations to come. Fourth Capital is a full-service community bank, combining digital tools with human touch to create a premier banking experience. The bank’s headquarters office is at 10 Lea Avenue in the historic Rolling Mill Hill neighborhood at Peabody Plaza, with branches in Nashville at 4007 Hillsboro Pike and Franklin at 9000 Carothers Parkway. For more information, visit fourthcapital.com.