Register for the August Garden Talk Series: Soil Health and Cover Crops

There’s more than meets the eye going on in the soil beneath your feet. Learn more at the next program in the Williamson County Public Library’s Garden Talk series, “Soil Health and Cover Crops” in its Meeting Room on Monday, August 21 at 1 p.m.

Discover natural ways to build healthy soil in your garden, and find out the many benefits of using cover crops to improve your soil.

The series is presented by the Williamson County Master Gardeners Speakers Bureau in-person at the Library with an option to attend via Zoom. Login instructions will be emailed the day before the event to everyone who registers.

All Library programs are free and open to the public. Registration is requested HERE to ensure a seat. Call the Library at (615) 595-1243 or email reference.library@williamsoncounty-tn.gov if you have questions or need assistance registering.

For more local events like the Garden Talk Series visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/