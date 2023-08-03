Spring Hill Police Search for Walmart Shoplifters

On July 26, loss prevention employees from Wal-Mart reported that three individuals allegedly stole approximately $1100 worth of merchandise and were placing it in a dark-colored Hyundai Elantra.

A Spring Hill Police Department officer responding to Wal-Mart observed a vehicle matching that description traveling south on Main St. with no lights on at a high rate of speed.

That officer radioed to another responding officer who saw the same vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle to investigate.

The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. No pursuit was initiated due to department policy.

If you can identify these subjects, please contact Detective Josh Weber at jweber@springhilltn.org | 931-451-0758 or submit an anonymous tip here.