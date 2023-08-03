Adventure Goods Store Bradley Mountain Opens in Columbia This Week

Adventure goods store Bradley Mountain hosts its grand opening in Columbia on Friday, August 4th.

Located at 1202 S Garden Street in Columbia, the store is open from 7 am until 9 pm. At the grand opening, there will be coffee, craft beer, and the opportunity to shop the mercantile. There will be a free gift to the first 20 customers. Live music will begin at 6:30 pm with a performance by Mudbug Stompers.

Owned by Ty Axtell, Bradley Mountain began 11 years ago, and moved its operation from San Diego to Columbia during the pandemic. The new spot will be an immersive experience where they will offer adventure goods from backpacks to gloves. They specialize in waxed canvas bags and jackets. You can also find candles, soaps, apothecary products and more. As part of the experience, you can enjoy the coffee bar and beer with small bites that will be served.

Hours of operation will be Tuesday – Saturday, 7 am – 7 pm and Sunday 11 am – 3 pm.

For the latest updates, follow them on Instagram here.