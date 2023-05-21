Pros and Cons of Crawlspace Encapsulation

Crawlspace encapsulation is a smart move for homeowners because it provides the ultimate protection for their homes. And while it might be easy to ignore this area of your home because it is out of sight and out of mind, you might be allowing uninvited pests into your home as well as allergens, rot and mold.

As you consider whether encapsulation is a good next step for your home, review these pros and cons to decide if it is right for you.

Pro: Keep Pests Where They Belong – Outside!

Thanks to the warmer weather in Tennessee, pests can be a problem throughout most of the year. And at times, it might feel like you’re fighting a losing battle to keep ants, spiders and rodents from infiltrating your home.

The good news is, crawlspace encapsulation will create a seal between the outside and inside of your home to keep pests where they belong – outside! While you’ll still need to eliminate any that have made it inside before encapsulation, it won’t feel like a constant battle anymore.

Pro: Moisture Reduction

Some homes have way more humidity than their residents want. Crawlspaces can be to blame for that extra moisture. And the more moisture there is, the more risk there is of mold, mildew and fungal growth.

Without encapsulation, you might end up paying for regular mold removal services. Installing an airtight seal on your crawlspace through encapsulation will keep moisture outside. From there, you can use a humidifier or dehumidifier to create the best atmosphere in your living space.

Pro: Improved Energy Efficiency

Another benefit crawlspace encapsulation provides is preventing heat and cool loss and gain from the space. Because the area is now airtight, you won’t have to worry about losing treated air from the foundation of your home. And you won’t have to worry about outside air changing your indoor temps.

That means lower HVAC expenses because your heating and cooling system doesn’t have to work as hard to keep your home comfortable.

Pro: Possible Storage Space

Once your crawlspace is a clean, dry, sanitary place, you can use the space for storage in your home. You won’t have to worry about your materials getting ruined down there or carried off by a pest.

The space then becomes more useful while also making your home more enjoyable to live in.

Con: Some Crawlspace Companies Overpromise

Many crawlspace companies are not skilled in true encapsulation. And if they don’t know what they are doing, you could end up with expenses without reaping the full benefits.

Select your crawlspace encapsulation company carefully. Do research into past clients, ask for referrals from homeowners whose encapsulation was done a few years before to ensure they have experienced long-term results and focus on quality and less on price if you can.

When considering the value of crawlspace encapsulation, consider the energy efficiency savings, reduced expenses in removing mold from your home regularly and pest control expenses. While you’ll be investing a lump sum to protect your home at once, the price is generally worth it to protect your home’s foundation.

For the most skilled crawlspace professionals in middle Tennessee, contact Columbia CrawlSpace. Their team has completed many successful encapsulations that provide long-term benefits to homeowners.