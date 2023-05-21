Trisha Yearwood’s Middle Tennessee Home Listed for $4.5 Million

Trisha Yearwood’s Brentwood home on Concord Road is for sale.

The estate is listed for $4.5 million dollars, which Yearwood purchased in 2000. The home was also the location of Yearwood’s Emmy-winning culinary series, “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen” for 11 of 17 seasons, and 149 episodes.

Located in Brentwood, the home sits on 4.4 private fenced acres. The home boasts 5 bedrooms and 7 full baths, and an extended chef’s kitchen. There are multiple sitting rooms for gathering with friends or family, making this the perfect home for entertaining. The park-like grounds, with over 100-year-old trees, include a swimming pool and pool bath with a kitchenette. Two gated entrances make access both private and easy.

Yearwood has also hosted guests including Reba McEntire, Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Lauren Alaina, Kristin Chenoweth, Ricky Skaggs, Caylee Hammack, Food Network Stars, Jeff Mauro, Geoffrey Zakarian, athletes including Danica Patrick, Nashville Predators and Harlem Globetrotters at this home.

The Brentwood home was the setting for 3 out of 4 of Yearwood’s New York Times Best Selling Cookbooks.

Find all of the details for the home here.