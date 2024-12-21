What is the Best Christmas Movie? Vote Here!

By
Andrea Hinds
-
family watching holiday movies at home
As the holiday season fills our homes with festive cheer, one timeless tradition brings families together like no other – watching Christmas movies. Whether you’re Team Elf or a die-hard Home Alone fan, everyone has that special film they must watch to make the season complete. From heartwarming classics like It’s a Wonderful Life to modern favorites like The Polar Express, these beloved stories have become an essential part of our holiday celebrations. Now, we want to hear from you: Which Christmas movie holds the top spot in your heart? Cast your vote below!

Best Christmas Movie

What is your favorite holiday movie?

