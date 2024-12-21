What is the Best Christmas Movie? Vote Here!

As the holiday season fills our homes with festive cheer, one timeless tradition brings families together like no other – watching Christmas movies. Whether you’re Team Elf or a die-hard Home Alone fan, everyone has that special film they must watch to make the season complete. From heartwarming classics like It’s a Wonderful Life to modern favorites like The Polar Express, these beloved stories have become an essential part of our holiday celebrations. Now, we want to hear from you: Which Christmas movie holds the top spot in your heart? Cast your vote below!

96 Best Christmas Movie What is your favorite holiday movie? A Charlie Brown Christmas 3 A Christmas Carol 3 A Christmas Story 3 Bad Santa 0 Die Hard 3 Elf 3 It's a Wonderful Life 15 Home Alone 5 Miracle on 34th Street 7 National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation 11 Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 1 Scrooged 0 The Santa Clause 3 The Polar Express 1 How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1967) 1 How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000 with Jim Carey) 2 Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018 with Benedict Cumberbatch) 14 White Christmas 8 Jingle All the Way 0 The Holiday 1 Love Actually 3 Four Christmases 4 Klaus 0 The Nightmare Before Christmas 0 The Muppet Christmas Carol 0 The Best Christmas Pageant Ever 2 The Christmas Chronicles 0 Red One 1 The Family Stone 2

