2024 National Merit Commended WCS Students Named

WCS high school students are once again being recognized at the national level. This year, 113 students were named National Merit Commended Students.
Each year, about 34,000 students receive this honor based on their high PSAT/NMSQT exam scores, putting them among the top five percent of test-takers in the nation. The Commended Students are chosen based on a nationally-applied Selection Index score, and, though they do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some of the students still have the possibility of getting corporation or business-sponsored scholarships.
Congratulations to the National Merit Commended Students listed below:
- Winter Biel, Brentwood High
- Shanti Boorgu, Brentwood High
- Austin Burnett, Brentwood High
- Zane Cesarone, Brentwood High
- John Choi, Brentwood High
- Jaycee Czarnik, Brentwood High
- Deniz Dogan, Brentwood High
- Evelyn Duncan, Brentwood High
- Madelyn Gardner, Brentwood High
- Chandler Gilchrist, Brentwood High
- Taylor Gunn, Brentwood High
- Disha Javagal, Brentwood High
- Bennett Lohmeyer, Brentwood High
- Kathryn McCain, Brentwood High
- Sienna Nigrelli, Brentwood High
- Ella Patil, Brentwood High
- Teebro Paul, Brentwood High
- Om Polavarapu, Brentwood High
- Isabela Reyes, Brentwood High
- Joy Margaret Scheuren, Brentwood High
- Lucy Schmitt, Brentwood High
- Jay Sung, Brentwood High
- Cade Sutterer, Brentwood High
- Brady Thurman, Brentwood High
- Logan Webb, Brentwood High
- Caden Wernick, Brentwood High
- Corbin Wolfgang, Brentwood High
- Joshua Yang, Brentwood High
- Caleb Choate, Centennial High
- Keagan Goenner, Centennial High
- Jasraj Jani, Centennial High
- Alexander Kee, Centennial High
- Jack Munson, Centennial High
- Logan Nolan, Centennial High
- Joshua Park, Centennial High
- Michael Rada, Centennial High
- Carson Woodring, Centennial High
- Ethan Joyce, Fairview High
- Mia Lankford, Fairview High
- Ava Baer, Franklin High
- Mark Batsuk, Franklin High
- Cate Berthelot, Franklin High
- Natalie Burke, Franklin High
- Laura Clymer, Franklin High
- Cayson Coleman, Franklin High
- Lincoln Hoffman, Franklin High
- Taggart Houghtaling, Franklin High
- Arya Monroe, Franklin High
- Jacob Morrison, Franklin High
- Xinya Pu, Franklin High
- Evan Rivers, Franklin High
- Maximilian Scherer, Franklin High
- Maverick Sexton, Franklin High
- Becca Sharman, Franklin High
- Zander Singleton, Franklin High
- Olivia Wallace, Franklin High
- Evelyn Wang, Franklin High
- Mia Williams, Franklin High
- Gabriel Bisbee, Independence High
- Madeleine Crighton, Independence High
- Samuel Crim, Independence High
- William Honken-Krause, Independence High
- Elizabeth Howard, Independence High
- Ayla Jones, Independence High
- Killian Kramer, Independence High
- Karan Patmor, Independence High
- Gianna Rios, Independence High
- Matthew Champlin, Nolensville High
- Austin Newman, Nolensville High
- Eric Romano, Nolensville High
- Addison Ashmore, Page High
- Paul Beckhart, Page High
- Ainsley Coleman, Page High
- Adam Curwen, Page High
- Campbell Downs, Page High
- Andrew Giannotti, Page High
- Aiden Haack, Page High
- Evan Holtz, Page High
- Jacob Horn, Page High
- Akhilan Muralidharan, Page High
- Keerthana Rajesh, Page High
- William Simpson, Page High
- Emily Callanen, Ravenwood High
- Neil Cartailler, Ravenwood High
- Enge Cheng, Ravenwood High
- Andrew Fredericks, Ravenwood High
- George Hampton, Ravenwood High
- Luka Hernandez Palmer, Ravenwood High
- Katherine Jordan, Ravenwood High
- Phoebe Kelso, Ravenwood High
- Rian Kim, Ravenwood High
- Alice Koh, Ravenwood High
- Srikar Kusumanchi, Ravenwood High
- Jake Lapinsky, Ravenwood High
- Lillian Mattox, Ravenwood High
- Niloy Mazumdar, Ravenwood High
- Michael Meinert, Ravenwood High
- Henry Miller, Ravenwood High
- Sreshtha Mishra, Ravenwood High
- Vedant Misra, Ravenwood High
- Nola O’Sullivan, Ravenwood High
- Jillian Roquemore, Ravenwood High
- Elizabeth Rowan, Ravenwood High
- Divya Shrivastava, Ravenwood High
- Langston Thomas, Ravenwood High
- Alexander White, Ravenwood High
- Jacob Grady, Summit High
- Emma Haddon, Summit High
- Ethan Hinkle, Summit High
- Ian Miles, Summit High
- Levi Nelson, Summit High
- Tarek Scherr, Summit High
- Kate Soph, Summit High
