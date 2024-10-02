2024 National Merit Commended WCS Students Named

WCS high school students are once again being recognized at the national level. This year, 113 students were named National Merit Commended Students.

Each year, about 34,000 students receive this honor based on their high PSAT/NMSQT exam scores, putting them among the top five percent of test-takers in the nation. The Commended Students are chosen based on a nationally-applied Selection Index score, and, though they do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some of the students still have the possibility of getting corporation or business-sponsored scholarships.

Congratulations to the National Merit Commended Students listed below:

Winter Biel, Brentwood High

Shanti Boorgu, Brentwood High

Austin Burnett, Brentwood High

Zane Cesarone, Brentwood High

John Choi, Brentwood High

Jaycee Czarnik, Brentwood High

Deniz Dogan, Brentwood High

Evelyn Duncan, Brentwood High

Madelyn Gardner, Brentwood High

Chandler Gilchrist, Brentwood High

Taylor Gunn, Brentwood High

Disha Javagal, Brentwood High

Bennett Lohmeyer, Brentwood High

Kathryn McCain, Brentwood High

Sienna Nigrelli, Brentwood High

Ella Patil, Brentwood High

Teebro Paul, Brentwood High

Om Polavarapu, Brentwood High

Isabela Reyes, Brentwood High

Joy Margaret Scheuren, Brentwood High

Lucy Schmitt, Brentwood High

Jay Sung, Brentwood High

Cade Sutterer, Brentwood High

Brady Thurman, Brentwood High

Logan Webb, Brentwood High

Caden Wernick, Brentwood High

Corbin Wolfgang, Brentwood High

Joshua Yang, Brentwood High

Caleb Choate, Centennial High

Keagan Goenner, Centennial High

Jasraj Jani, Centennial High

Alexander Kee, Centennial High

Jack Munson, Centennial High

Logan Nolan, Centennial High

Joshua Park, Centennial High

Michael Rada, Centennial High

Carson Woodring, Centennial High

Ethan Joyce, Fairview High

Mia Lankford, Fairview High

Ava Baer, Franklin High

Mark Batsuk, Franklin High

Cate Berthelot, Franklin High

Natalie Burke, Franklin High

Laura Clymer, Franklin High

Cayson Coleman, Franklin High

Lincoln Hoffman, Franklin High

Taggart Houghtaling, Franklin High

Arya Monroe, Franklin High

Jacob Morrison, Franklin High

Xinya Pu, Franklin High

Evan Rivers, Franklin High

Maximilian Scherer, Franklin High

Maverick Sexton, Franklin High

Becca Sharman, Franklin High

Zander Singleton, Franklin High

Olivia Wallace, Franklin High

Evelyn Wang, Franklin High

Mia Williams, Franklin High

Gabriel Bisbee, Independence High

Madeleine Crighton, Independence High

Samuel Crim, Independence High

William Honken-Krause, Independence High

Elizabeth Howard, Independence High

Ayla Jones, Independence High

Killian Kramer, Independence High

Karan Patmor, Independence High

Gianna Rios, Independence High

Matthew Champlin, Nolensville High

Austin Newman, Nolensville High

Eric Romano, Nolensville High

Addison Ashmore, Page High

Paul Beckhart, Page High

Ainsley Coleman, Page High

Adam Curwen, Page High

Campbell Downs, Page High

Andrew Giannotti, Page High

Aiden Haack, Page High

Evan Holtz, Page High

Jacob Horn, Page High

Akhilan Muralidharan, Page High

Keerthana Rajesh, Page High

William Simpson, Page High

Emily Callanen, Ravenwood High

Neil Cartailler, Ravenwood High

Enge Cheng, Ravenwood High

Andrew Fredericks, Ravenwood High

George Hampton, Ravenwood High

Luka Hernandez Palmer, Ravenwood High

Katherine Jordan, Ravenwood High

Phoebe Kelso, Ravenwood High

Rian Kim, Ravenwood High

Alice Koh, Ravenwood High

Srikar Kusumanchi, Ravenwood High

Jake Lapinsky, Ravenwood High

Lillian Mattox, Ravenwood High

Niloy Mazumdar, Ravenwood High

Michael Meinert, Ravenwood High

Henry Miller, Ravenwood High

Sreshtha Mishra, Ravenwood High

Vedant Misra, Ravenwood High

Nola O’Sullivan, Ravenwood High

Jillian Roquemore, Ravenwood High

Elizabeth Rowan, Ravenwood High

Divya Shrivastava, Ravenwood High

Langston Thomas, Ravenwood High

Alexander White, Ravenwood High

Jacob Grady, Summit High

Emma Haddon, Summit High

Ethan Hinkle, Summit High

Ian Miles, Summit High

Levi Nelson, Summit High

Tarek Scherr, Summit High

Kate Soph, Summit High

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email