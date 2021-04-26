2021 Pilgrimage Festival Lineup to be Announced Soon, Presale Tickets Begin

Harlinsdale Farm will be filled with music again as Pilgrimage Music Festival returns on September 25 & 26, 2021.

The official lineup for the festival will be announced on Wednesday, April 28th. Blind sale tickets begin Tuesday, April 27th at 10 am. Ticket pricing has not been announced.

Past lineups have including Justin Timberlake, Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, The Killers, Keith Urban, Eddie Vedder, Beck, Grace Potter, Kacey Musgraves, and many more.

Now in its seventh year, the event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and is set to return to Franklin. In addition to the music, the festival offers other experiences for festival attendees.

Americana Experience under a tent with church pews and representatives from historic cities.

Makers village, where a host of southern makes showcase their goods.

Farm to turntable featuring a horseshoe shape of some of the best food trucks in the area.

Art Barn, inside the barn at Harlinsdale Farm, you will find original pieces from local artists.

Craft Beer Hall, where you can get out of the sun, watch a game and enjoy one of the 30 beers on tap.

Community Village showcases all the community partners for Pilgrimage Festival.