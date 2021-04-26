2021 Pilgrimage Festival Lineup to be Announced Soon, Presale Tickets Begin

Harlinsdale Farm will be filled with music again as Pilgrimage Music Festival returns on September 25 & 26, 2021.
The official lineup for the festival will be announced on Wednesday, April 28th. Blind sale tickets begin Tuesday, April 27th at 10 am. Ticket pricing has not been announced.
Past lineups have including Justin Timberlake, Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, The Killers, Keith Urban, Eddie Vedder, Beck, Grace Potter, Kacey Musgraves, and many more.
Now in its seventh year, the event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and is set to return to Franklin. In addition to the music, the festival offers other experiences for festival attendees.
- Americana Experience under a tent with church pews and representatives from historic cities.
- Makers village, where a host of southern makes showcase their goods.
- Farm to turntable featuring a horseshoe shape of some of the best food trucks in the area.
- Art Barn, inside the barn at Harlinsdale Farm, you will find original pieces from local artists.
- Craft Beer Hall, where you can get out of the sun, watch a game and enjoy one of the 30 beers on tap.
- Community Village showcases all the community partners for Pilgrimage Festival.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
Greenlight
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you, and start raising financially-smart kids today!
Open your child’s account today.
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!