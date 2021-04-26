Today’s Top Stories: April 26, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Pilgrimage Festival
Artist-Jackson Bruck and the Dukes of Hume/2019 Pilgrimage Festival

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 26, 2021.

Baxter's Pet Shop
photo by Michael Carpenter

1Baxter’s Biscuits & Bones Pet Shop in Spring Hill Closes

Baxter’s Biscuits & Bones Pet Shop in Spring Hill has closed. Read More.

Nashville Fourth of July
Photos from Visit Music City Facebook Page

2Brad Paisley to Headline Nashville 4th of July Event

Nashville will have a live and in-person 4th of July event in 2021. Read More.

Pilgrimage Festival
photo by Donna Vissman

32021 Pilgrimage Festival Lineup to be Announced Soon, Presale Tickets Begin

Harlinsdale Farm will be filled with music again as Pilgrimage Music Festival returns on September 25 & 26, 2021. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Image

4Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.

Rescue of the Week_ Festus

5Rescue of the Week: Festus

Williamson County Animal Center introduces Festus. He’s wicked smart, affectionate and dog friendly. Read More.

