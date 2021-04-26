Today’s Top Stories: April 26, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 26, 2021.
photo by Michael Carpenter
1Baxter’s Biscuits & Bones Pet Shop in Spring Hill Closes
Baxter’s Biscuits & Bones Pet Shop in Spring Hill has closed. Read More.
Photos from Visit Music City Facebook Page
2Brad Paisley to Headline Nashville 4th of July Event
Nashville will have a live and in-person 4th of July event in 2021. Read More.
photo by Donna Vissman
32021 Pilgrimage Festival Lineup to be Announced Soon, Presale Tickets Begin
Harlinsdale Farm will be filled with music again as Pilgrimage Music Festival returns on September 25 & 26, 2021. Read More.
Stock Image
4Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
5Rescue of the Week: Festus
Williamson County Animal Center introduces Festus. He’s wicked smart, affectionate and dog friendly. Read More.