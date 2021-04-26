OBITUARY: M. Virginia Ribley

M. Virginia Denver Ribley, age 97 of Spring Hill, TN, formerly of Syracuse, NY passed away April 23, 2021.
She was born in Watervliet, New York to the late Charles & Mary Denver. She was a member of the Columbiaettes in N. Syracuse, NY. She was also a member of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church of Columbia. Virginia worked for 30 plus years as a communication specialist for the Air Force.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George C. Ribley; sisters, Catherine Denver, Charlene Denver, Madelon Denver, Eleanor Sullivan and Jeanne Hayes.
Virginia is survived by her son, James E. Ribley and his wife Margaret of Spring Hill, TN; grandchildren, Barbara (Robert) Widay of Spring Hill, TN and Brad E. (Jennifer) Ribley of Mount Pleasant, TN; great-grandchildren, Nathan Ribley, Robert (Jennifer) Evans-Widay and Trent (Katelyn) Thomson; many loving great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be held 1:00PM May 3, 2021 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Columbia, TN. Memorials may be made to Sisters of St. Joseph in Latham, NY or Susan G. Komen for the Cure. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com
