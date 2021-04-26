OBITUARY: David Eley

Mr. David Mitchell Eley, age 63, husband of Ginger Martin, and resident of Franklin, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Williamson Medical Center.

A private family graveside service will be held at Sparkman Cemetery. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on August 3, 1957 in Franklin, David was the son of the late Olin David Eley and the late Maggie Louise Hassell Eley. He married Ginger Martin in 1976. David previously worked as a machinist and did carpentry work. He enjoyed any mechanical work including working on hot rods and old cars. Most recently, he loved working on and playing with computers and electronics. David also liked CB and HAM radios and was interested in photography and taking pictures. He lived his life to the fullest, often enjoyed traveling, and especially loved riding roller coasters.

In addition to his wife, Ginger of forty-four years, he is survived by his sister, Brenda (Terry) Anderson; brother in law, Jimmy (Judy) Martin; sisters in law, Peggy Cook, Marie Griggs; devoted friend, Phyllis Mangrum; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Pugh; sisters in law, Janice Carson, Juanita Gilliam; and brother in law, William Thomas Martin.