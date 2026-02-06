2/6/26: Clear Sky and 55.6°F, Wind Up to 19.3 mph in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 55.6°F. Winds are brisk, blowing at 19.3 mph, and there is no precipitation currently recorded.

Today’s weather has peaked at a high of 56.5°F, with temperatures later expected to drop to a low of 28°F. The wind has reached as high as 19.5 mph. The skies remained clear throughout the day, contributing to the dry conditions with no precipitation.

Tonight, conditions are set to change slightly, becoming overcast. Temperatures will be milder compared to the daytime low, with a forecasted low of 35.2°F tonight. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 14.2 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation as the area continues to experience dry weather.

Residents of Williamson County can expect a calm evening with overcast skies but no immediate adverse weather conditions impacting the area.

Today's Details High 56°F Low 28°F Wind 20 mph Humidity 61% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 56°F · feels 46°F Sunrise 6:43am Sunset 5:19pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 56°F 28°F Overcast Saturday 36°F 28°F Overcast Sunday 49°F 26°F Overcast Monday 65°F 39°F Overcast Tuesday 66°F 50°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 56°F 43°F Drizzle: light Thursday 51°F 38°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email