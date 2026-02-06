Brentwood Fire & Rescue Opens Applications For Firefighter Positions

Brentwood Fire & Rescue is now accepting applications for recruits and certified firefighters as the department looks to add new members to its team.

Applications close Wednesday, March 4, at 4 p.m. Qualified applicants will be invited to test on Monday, March 16, with an option to complete the physical test on Sunday, March 15.

Starting salaries for recruits range from $55,526 for Firefighter Recruit EMT to $62,026 for Firefighter Recruit Paramedic. Certified firefighters with FFII certification and at least two years of paid structural firefighting experience can earn starting salaries from $59,993 for Firefighter EMT to $66,493 for Firefighter Paramedic.

Additional benefits include a 48/96 work schedule, educational pay incentives, a 5% salary increase after successful completion of a 12-month probationary period, eligibility for driver promotion at three years, TCRS retirement, transportation allowance, dental, vision, and more.

Minimum requirements include being at least 21 years old and having either 60 college credits or 30 college credits with two years of paid structural firefighting experience. Preferred qualifications include Firefighter II certification (IFSAC/ProBoard) and Paramedic certification (TN/NREMT).

Applications and additional information are available here.

