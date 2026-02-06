Franklin Police to Launch DUI Blitz on Super Bowl Sunday

The Franklin Police Department is lining up its best defense on the streets this Super Bowl Sunday, increasing DUI enforcement efforts citywide. Officers will be conducting high-visibility patrols aimed at intercepting impaired drivers and preventing alcohol-related crashes.

Super Bowl Sunday is consistently one of the most dangerous days of the year for impaired driving. National traffic safety data shows that nearly half of all fatal crashes on Super Bowl Sunday involve alcohol, underscoring the need for increased enforcement and personal responsibility.

“Super Bowl Sunday is a day when we know impaired driving risks increase, and that’s why our officers will be out in force conducting DUI patrols,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “Our focus is prevention, enforcement, and making sure our community stays safe. Just like in football, planning ahead is how you win.”

The Franklin Police Department urges everyone celebrating the big game to have a game plan before kickoff:

Designate a sober driver

Use a rideshare service such as Uber or Lyft

Call a taxi

Stay overnight or with friends if alcohol is involved

Residents who see a suspected impaired driver are encouraged to call 9-1-1 immediately so officers can step in before a dangerous situation turns into a tragedy.

