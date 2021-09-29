17 Local Coffee Shops to Celebrate National Coffee Day

September 29th is National Coffee Day. I can’t think of a better way to start my day than with a cup of joe from one of our local coffee shops. Check out our list of places to enjoy coffee today. We’ve got a lot of Williamson County coffee shops on our list, as well as a few favorite Nashville spots if you find yourself in Nashville today.
Did we miss your favorite coffee spot? Let us know by emailing us at [email protected]
1Honest Coffee Roasters
230 Franklin Rd #11a, Franklin, TN 37064
Located inside The Factory at Franklin, Honest Coffee Roasters offers a rotating list of seasonal drinks created by their own baristas. While you sip on your coffee, you can watch the roasting of their coffee beans right in the middle of the shop. Some avid coffee drinkers have compared their caliber of coffee to coffee you would find in Portland or Seattle.
2High Brow Brew
188 Front St #102, Franklin, TN 37064
A not-to-miss coffee shop in Westhaven, this hidden gem offers signature drinks. For fall, they just rolled out Spiced Apple Cider, Tumeric Chai Latte, and two pumpkin options. Their version of a Pumpkin Spice Latte has organic pumpkin and they offer homemade pumpkin spice pop tarts.
3Frothy Monkey
125 5th Ave S, Franklin, TN 37064
This once parsonage now turned coffee shop has become the holy grail for coffee drinkers. From amazing food pairing to the most intricate signature lattes. The fall menu will feature Spice, Spice Baby latte with flavors of cinnamon, brown sugar, candied walnuts, and pecans. Sit on the front porch and watch the happenings in downtown Franklin while sipping on your coffee.
4Coffee and Coconuts
4000 Hughes Crossing, Suite 120, Franklin, TN 37064
If you love the beach, a visit to Coffee and Coconuts is in order. From the bright clean decor to the large greenery found throughout the cafe, it makes you feel as if you are on vacation.
5Just Love Coffee
7010 Executive Center Dr #106, Brentwood, TN 37027
7216 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135
4816 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174
4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin
Just Love Coffee has expanded from its Brentwood location to now four locations in Williamson County. The latest location to open at McEwen Northside is operated by former Tennessee Titans Keith Bullock. Not only can you find a great cup of coffee, be sure to check out their food offerings as well.
6Legacy Coffee Co.
2547 Nashville Highway, Spring Hill, TN
Locally owned coffee shop in Spring Hill, Legacy Coffee began serving coffee from a truck and now has a location that allows them to roast coffee beans on-site. You can always find new drinks on the menu as they constantly experiment with drink combinations.
7The RedByrd Coffee
Leipers Fork – 4348 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN
If you are in Leiper’s Fork, be sure to stop by and visit the “tiny little coffee shop” that offers a unique blend of coffee. Serving up cups of joy with a smile, you won’t find a better cup of coffee or view as you sit at the picnic table and enjoy a game of checkers.
8Mama’s Java
305 Sheldon Valley Drive, Nolensville, TN
The locally-owned coffee shop offers air roasted coffee made in-house. Their selection of flavored coffees continually rotates. With your cup of coffee, you can enjoy breakfast and lunch selections.
9Itty Bitty Donuts & Speciality Coffee
7311 -B Nolensville Road, Nolensville
Formally, E&B Coffee, it’s now Itty Bitty Donuts & Speciality Coffee. The shop is located at 7311-B Nolensville Road, behind the Painted Dragonfly. What goes better than coffee with donuts?
10The Good Cup
2181 Hillsboro Road, Franklin
The Good Cup in the Grassland community is a place where not only coffee is served but, in the words of owner Amanda Taylor, “to show love” which she says is the key ingredient to the coffee shop’s longevity. The coffee shop has been a staple for over 15 years serving some of the best coffee around.
11The Coffee House at Second and Bridge
144 2nd Avenue North, Franklin
The converted Victorian home turned coffee shop welcomes you with a red door with a cut out heart window. And just in time for fall, they have two new drink features- Sweater weather, a caramel white chocolate mocha topped with cinnamon, and Pumpkin spice- classic pumpkin spice latte topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.
12The Fainting Goat Coffee
5321 Main Street, Spring Hill
The Fainting Goat is located in a historic home that is located next to Fireflies Boutique. Now open for three years, the locally-owned coffee shop offers seasonal drinks such as the Kettle Corn Latte.
13Curio Brewing Company
216 Noah Drive, Franklin
Curio Brewing Company, a name inspired by the curiosity of brewing coffee and beer for the community to love, just recently opened. The newest coffee shop will offer a wide variety of cold brews and they are developing a coffee soda, a new coffee trend. Partners, David Morris and Alex Wigton wanted to have a place where you can gather from morning to evening. Morris was previously a roaster at Honest Coffee Roaster and has continued with his coffee journey and will be roasting coffee for the new shop.
14Southerner’s Coffee
328 5th Avenue North, Franklin
100 Mission Court, Franklin
As you plan your morning commute, you may want to add this new coffee shop to your itinerary. It’s called Southerner’s Coffee and it’s a drive-thru coffee shop housed in a trailer. It’s open in Franklin at 328 5th Avenue North, next to Tiny Little Donuts and they added a second location in Cool Springs.
15Barista Parlor
519 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
610 Magazine Street, Nashville
120 4th Avenue North, Nashville
1200 Clinton Street, Nashville
1 Terminal Drive, Nashville
This no-frills specialty coffee shop is not the place to request edits to your coffee order. The purist baristas only make what’s on the menu, that’s it. However, it is very top quality coffee and you can find them at the airport.
16Bongo Java
107 South 11th Street, Nashville
2007 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
Fido/Bongo Java, 1812 21st Avenue South, Nashville
If you’ve lived in the area for a long time, then you know that Bongo Java was the first coffee shop to open in Nashville on Belmont Avenue in 1993. Then a few years later, they become more popular with the NunBun, a cinnamon bun that appeared to have the face of Mother Teresa on it. The story went viral in a 90s way, featured in USA Today, and later became known as the Immaculate Confection, received a million hits on the internet, and was then stolen from the coffee shop. If you want to learn more, read it here.
Seriously, they do have great coffee and have been doing it for a very long time.
17Red Bicycle Coffee
1200 5th Avenue North, Suite 104, Nashville
2190 Nolensville Pike, STE E, Nashville
712 51st Ave N, Nashville
2099 North Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet
1733 Saint Andrews Drive, Murfreesboro
This boutique coffee shop got its beginnings in the Germantown neighborhood of Nashville and has now expanded to five locations. You can enjoy roasted coffee and a variety of crepes.