Morning Source: Curio Brewing

Morning Source

Guest: Curio Brewing



Originally Aired: June 18, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Curio Brewing in Franklin. Curio, which opened in July at 216 Noah Drive in Franklin, offers day to night drink offerings from cold brew to beer.

Curio Brewing, a name inspired by the curiosity of brewing coffee and beer for the community to love, offers a wide variety of cold brews and they are developing a coffee soda, a new coffee trend. Partners, David Morris and Alex Wigton wanted to have a place where you can gather from morning to evening.

For the latest news, follow them on Instagram at Curio Brewing Company.

