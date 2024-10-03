10 Frightfully Terrifying Haunted Attractions in Middle Tennessee

Early haunted houses were often created by neighborhoods to amuse the local kids, then they became fundraisers for community non-profits. It was not until the opening of Disney’s Haunted Mansion in 1969 that anyone thought of them becoming a for-profit venture. Now they are part of the Halloween industry that brings in more than $12 billion per year.

Here are 11 haunted attractions in Middle Tennessee that are sure to give a rousing Halloween fright. They are all open through the end of October and some into early November.

1. Miller’s Thrillers

October 5, 11,12, 18, 19, 25, 26 and November 1 and 2

1431 Carters Creek Pike

Columbia, Tennessee

https://www.millersthrillers.net/

A longtime favorite, it offers haunted woods, zombie hayrides, game area and a bonfire. Tickets start at $15.

2. Nashville Nightmare

October 3-6, 9-13, 16-20, 22-27 and 29-31 and November 1-3 and 9

1016 Madison Square

Madison, Tennessee

https://nashvillenightmare.com/

One of the premier haunted houses in the United States. It offers multiple experiences and two hidden bars for those over 21. Tickets start at $29.99.

3. Bloody Acres Haunted Woods

Fridays and Saturdays through November 2

318 Big Station Camp Boulevard

Gallatin, Tennessee

https://www.facebook.com/BloodyAcresHauntedWoods/

Seventeen acres of horror with 23 different scenes with multiple rooms to make your nightmares real. They get up close and personal. Tickets start at $20. Cash only.

4. Tunnel of Terror at Camel Express Car Wash

October 18 through 20 and October 25 through 27

379 Rockland Road

Hendersonville, Tennessee

https://www.facebook.com/thecamelexpress/

An intense experience in a confined space with strobes, creepy noises, live actors and more. Tickets are $20 per car. Event from 6:00 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. each night.

5. Slaughterhouse

Friday, Saturday and Sunday through November 2, including October 30 and 31

3455 Lebanon Pike

Hermitage, Tennessee

http://www.fullmoonslaughterhouse.com/

Established in 1986, this is the longest running horror experience in Middle Tennessee. It is housed in an old theater complex. Tickets start at $ 30.

6. Deadland Haunted Woods

Fridays and Saturdays through November 2 and Halloween Night

7040 Murfreesboro Road

Lebanon, Tennessee

https://deadlandwoods.com/

Three different attractions at one location. Tickets start at $15 with a pass to do all three sets at $40.

7. Raven’s Hollow Haunted Woods

Fridays and Saturdays through October 26, and October 28, 29 and 30

563 East Main Street

Mt. Juliet, Tennessee

https://www.ravenshollownashville.com/

Animatronic tableaus sure to haunt. One of the few attractions that will not scare children because no one jumps out at you. Adults are $18 and children $8.

8. Beast House

Fridays and Saturdays through November 2 and October 20, 27 and 31.

3976 Dickerson Pike

Nashville, Tennessee

https://beasthouse.com/

A horror attraction offering a money back guarantee to be frightened, the Beast House is located in what is left standing of the original Isaac Kechem Mansion of the late 1890’s. He brutally murdered his family then committed suicide in 1899. Visitors roam the original hallways and rooms where Kechem lived and killed, experiencing a piece of Nashville history with an unmatched story of murder and betrayal. Tickets from $29.99 per person.

9. Devil’s Dungeon

Beginning October 4, then Thursday through Sunday until November 2, including October 30

510 Davidson Street

Nashville, Tennessee

https://slashvillehaunts.com/

Devil’s Dungeon has been a Halloween attraction since 2000. It has become a Nashville staple bringing immersive entertainment blending technology and actors. Tickets start at $25.

10. Twisted Nightmares Haunted House

Friday and Saturday nights through October

3908 U.S. 41

Pelham, Tennessee

More Information

A fundraiser for the Pelham Valley Fire and Rescue, tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children.

* To note, Creepy Hollow Haunted Woods, located at 2311 Jow Brown Road in Spring Hill is closed in 2024 due to tornado damage. They plan to reopen Fall 2025

