10/6/25: Partly Cloudy and 77°F, Moderate Drizzle Later with a Low of 70 Tonight

At 1:55 PM in Williamson County, the weather is marked by partly cloudy skies with a current temperature of 77.4°F. Winds are blowing at 10.9 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Today’s temperature is expected to reach a high of 78.6°F after which it will drop to a cool 68.7°F by the evening. Wind speeds may rise slightly, reaching up to 12.7 mph. There is a moderate drizzle forecast with a 44% chance of precipitation, and a minimal total expected accumulation of 0.04 inches.

Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are predicted to remain overcast with a slight dip in temperature to an expected low of 69.8°F. Winds will decrease slightly to 9.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop to 19%.

Residents should stay updated on the weather if planning activities that may be impacted by these conditions, particularly with the incoming drizzle and reduced visibility that may accompany the overcast night.

Today’s Details

High
79°F
Low
69°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
72%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
44% chance · 0.04 in
Now
77°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
6:47am
Sunset
6:23pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 79°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 76°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 71°F 60°F Fog
Thursday 64°F 55°F Drizzle: light
Friday 70°F 58°F Overcast
Saturday 75°F 54°F Overcast
Sunday 78°F 56°F Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours

