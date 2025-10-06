Fairview Man Convicted Of Cutting Down Neighbor’s Trees

A Williamson County jury found a Fairview man guilty of Vandalism over $10,000 on October 3, 2025, following a three-day trial. The defendant was arrested after cutting down multiple trees on his neighbor’s property.

He was also charged with Aggravated Assault, but the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on that charge. The case was prosecuted by Senior ADA Mary Katharine Evins and ADA Madeline Saltsman, with Deputy Cody Walden of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office serving as the arresting officer. Asst. Victim/Witness Coordinator Tiana Wells provided support to witnesses.

Judge Deana C. Hood is scheduled to sentence the defendant on November 10, 2025.

