OBITUARY: Carmen D. Pivacco

Carmen Pivacco of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at her home on September 30, 2025. She was born in New York on February 5, 1932, to Vincent Ortiz and Guadelupe Torrent Sanchez.

Carmen attended Nathaniel Hawthorne College, where she earned a degree that enabled her to pursue a successful career in bookkeeping in both New York and Miami. On January 18, 1962, Carmen married the love of her life, Francis Pivacco, in Miami, Florida.

She embraced her many roles with grace and devotion-as a loving wife, mother, grandmother (GMA), great-grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt, friend, and neighbor. A devout Catholic, Carmen lived her faith through kindness, generosity, and service to others. Her unwavering positivity and supportive nature touched everyone around her, especially her children and grandchildren, whom she encouraged and uplifted throughout her life.

Carmen found joy in spending time with her family, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and activities, traveling, gardening, sewing, and spoiling her beloved dog, Bella. She especially cherished her time volunteering in the Pre-K classroom at Sunset Elementary School, where she was honored as Volunteer of the Year-a recognition that brought her immense pride and fulfillment.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Frank Pivacco; her sister, Gloria; and her brother, Vincent. Carmen is survived by her children: Joseph (Lori), Frank (Victoria), and Francine (Javier); her grandchildren: Kelly (David), Amanda (Mike), Ashley, Megan (Len), Ryan, Sabrina, and Francis (Hannah); and her great-granddaughter, Rose.

A memorial celebration will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m. located at 2987 W Flagler St., in Miami, followed by burial at Flagler Memorial Park, 5301 W Flagler St. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to one of Carmen’s favorite organizations: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Alive Hospice TN. Your prayers, love, and support are deeply appreciated.