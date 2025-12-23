$1.7 Billion Powerball Jackpot Set for Christmas Eve Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.70 billion for Wednesday, December 24, 2025, marking the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history and delivering potential holiday magic for lottery players nationwide. After no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing, the jackpot continues its historic run with an estimated cash value of $781.3 million. This Christmas Eve drawing represents the 47th consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner—a game record for the longest jackpot cycle in Powerball history.

Historic Jackpot Reaches Fourth-Largest Prize in Powerball History

Wednesday’s $1.70 billion estimated jackpot ranks as the fourth-largest prize in Powerball history and among the top prizes in U.S. lottery games. The jackpot has been rolling since September 6, 2025, when two tickets in Missouri and Texas split a $1.787 billion prize. The current 47-drawing cycle surpasses all previous Powerball jackpot runs, demonstrating unprecedented player anticipation and participation. The December 24 drawing also carries unique historical significance, as Powerball jackpots have been won on Christmas Eve once before in 2011, and four times on Christmas Day across 1996, 2002, 2010, and 2013.

Monday Night’s Drawing Results and Million-Dollar Winners

Monday’s drawing produced no jackpot winner after no ticket matched the winning numbers: white balls 3, 18, 36, 41, 54 and red Powerball 7. The Power Play multiplier was 2. Despite the absence of a grand prize winner, nine tickets across the United States matched all five white balls to claim $1 million prizes each. The winning Match 5 tickets were sold in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York (2 tickets), Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The drawing also generated 107 tickets winning $50,000 prizes and 28 tickets winning $100,000 prizes. California prize amounts differ as they are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and winner counts.

Double Play Drawing Produces Additional Winners

In Monday’s Double Play drawing, two tickets sold in Florida and Maryland each won $500,000 prizes after matching all five black balls. Double Play is a $1 add-on feature that allows players to enter their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing for prizes up to $10 million. The Double Play drawing is live streamed on Powerball.com immediately following the main Powerball drawing, providing players an additional opportunity to win substantial prizes with the same number selection.

Prize Payment Options and Tax Considerations

If a player wins Wednesday’s jackpot, they will choose between an annuitized prize estimated at $1.70 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $781.3 million. Both prize options are calculated before taxes. Winners selecting the annuity option receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year, providing long-term financial security and growing income over three decades. The lump sum option delivers immediate access to the full cash value, though winners should consult financial advisors regarding tax implications and wealth management strategies.

How Powerball Supports Local Communities

More than half of all proceeds from Powerball ticket sales remain in the jurisdiction where tickets are purchased, funding education, infrastructure, senior programs, and other public services. Since its first drawing in 1992, Powerball has generated more than $37 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries across participating jurisdictions. Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO, emphasized the game’s community impact: “A portion of every ticket helps support programs and services that benefit local communities.”

Where and When to Play Powerball

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Florida. All drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com. Players can purchase tickets until cutoff times established by their local lottery jurisdiction, typically one to two hours before the scheduled drawing time.

Powerball Odds and Winning Probabilities

The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The game offers nine prize tiers, ranging from matching just the Powerball for a $4 prize to matching all five white balls plus the Powerball for the jackpot. Players can multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times by adding the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play, with the 10X multiplier available only when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

Record-Breaking U.S. Lottery Jackpots

The current $1.70 billion Powerball jackpot ranks among the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history. The all-time record remains the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on November 7, 2022. Other historic prizes include the $1.787 billion Powerball jackpot split by Missouri and Texas winners on September 6, 2025, and the $1.765 billion Powerball prize won in California on October 11, 2023. Mega Millions has also produced massive jackpots, including a $1.602 billion prize won in Florida on August 8, 2023. The $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot from January 13, 2016, remains the only billion-dollar prize split three ways, with winning tickets in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

