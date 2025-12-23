Dalt’s American Grill Closes After 45 Years, But Strategic Hospitality Plans Revival

After 45 years serving Nashville, Dalt’s American Grill, at 38 White Bridge Road in Nashville, has closed its doors. The restaurant, which opened in 1980, which had became known for its soups, burgers, salads, milkshakes, and standout onion rings, recently shared the closure news via social media. But loyal fans shouldn’t despair – local hospitality group Strategic Hospitality has announced plans to revive the Dalt’s name and continue its legacy in a new chapter for the Nashville mainstay.

Strategic Hospitality has partnered with entrepreneur Andrew Sohr and will reimagine and reopen Dalts American Grill, a west Nashville family gathering spot that has been enjoyed by generations.

“Dalts was a canvas for many childhood memories for Benjamin and me, and we believe countless Nashvillians share the same sentiment,” said Max Goldberg. “With this next chapter, we will establish a place for new memories, solidifying Dalts as the ‘Cheers’ of west Nashville. We are looking forward to creating a welcoming neighborhood restaurant for the next generation of families, and are particularly excited to be partnering with Andrew Sohr, who is like family to us, on this venture.”

In addition to acquiring the Dalts brand and concept, the partnership group has entered into a long-term lease with property owners Randy and Janice LaGasse and will rebuild within the restaurant’s existing footprint.

“Once we learned the current owners were ready to step away, we felt a strong responsibility to continue Dalts’ legacy and ensure it remains a place that means as much to Nashville as it always has,” said Andrew Sohr.

For the partners, who all grew up in Nashville dining at Dalts, the acquisition represents an opportunity to renew the restaurant while holding true to its roots. With a deep appreciation for the decades of hospitality that have made Dalts a West Nashville landmark, the Strategic team is committed to carrying its legacy forward as it approaches its 46th year.

As the team moves into this next chapter, the community is invited to help celebrate everything the restaurant has meant to them. Guests are encouraged to share their favorite Dalts memories, photos, and stories by emailing [email protected]. These submissions will help shape a special collection honoring the people, stories, and moments that have defined Dalts over the years.

For those interested in being part of Dalts’ future team or joining other Strategic Hospitality restaurants, applicants may reach out to [email protected] for upcoming employment opportunities.

“We look forward to sharing many more details about Dalts in the months ahead,” added Goldberg. “What remains constant is the commitment to keep Dalts familiar, welcoming, and rooted in the traditions that have made it a beloved Nashville mainstay since 1980”.

For updates, visit www.eatatdalts.com or follow along on Instagram @eatatdalts.

MORE EAT & DRINK NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email