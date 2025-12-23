$480,000 Tennessee Cash Winner in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO/BULLS GAP/GREENBRIER – Weekend drawings for Tennessee Lottery players brought thousands of winners and lots of fun, including a $480,000 Tennessee Cash jackpot winner in Murfreesboro from the drawing held Friday, Dec. 19.

That lucky ticket was purchased at Uncle Sandy’s BP, 2019 S. Church St. in Murfreesboro.

There were also two lucky players who won $50,000 each from the Powerball drawing held last night, Dec. 20. The first player matched four of five numbers plus the Powerball and purchased the ticket at Crossroads IGA, 2127 US 241 in Greenbrier.

The second $50,000 Powerball winner won from the Double Play drawing, which is held after the regular Powerball drawing. That ticket also matched four of five numbers plus the Powerball. The ticket was purchased at Ian’s Market, 515 Hwy. 11 E. in Bulls Gap.

Meanwhile, the jackpot for Powerball continued to soar, now at $1.6 million for Monday night. That’s the fourth largest jackpot in the history of the popular game.

The Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly—it only takes one ticket to win.

Source: TN Lottery

