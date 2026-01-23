1/22/26: Overcast 32.7°F; Severe Winter Storm Warning Issued

By
Source Staff
-
Winter Storm Warning

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 2 and 8 inches and ice accumulations up to one quarter inch.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From midnight Friday Night to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.

From 2026-01-24T06:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-26T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Williamson County from Friday at midnight until Sunday at 6 PM CST. The area is expecting heavy mixed precipitation, with possible snow and sleet accumulations between 2 and 8 inches, along with ice accumulations up to a quarter inch. Residents should prepare for potential power outages and tree damage, and travel could become impossible.

Currently, it’s 9:30 PM with overcast skies and a temperature of 32.7°F. The wind is light, blowing at 2.4 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded tonight.

Earlier today, conditions remained chilly with the temperature peaking at 46.2°F and dropping to a low of 31.6°F. The day was marked by fog and no recorded precipitation. Winds reached up to 7.3 mph but have since decreased.

Tonight, expect clearer skies with the temperature hovering close to today’s low at approximately 32.5°F. Wind speeds will also decrease further, with gusts up to 5.6 mph.

Residents should stay informed on this approaching severe weather event, make necessary preparations, and adhere to any travel advisories or safety instructions issued by local authorities.

Today's Details

High
46°F
Low
32°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
33°F · feels 27°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
5:03pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 46°F 32°F Fog
Friday 37°F 20°F Overcast
Saturday 24°F 16°F Snow fall: moderate
Sunday 25°F 18°F Snow fall: heavy
Monday 20°F -4°F Snow fall: moderate
Tuesday 29°F -8°F Overcast
Wednesday 30°F 15°F Fog
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here