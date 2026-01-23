1/22/26: Overcast 32.7°F; Severe Winter Storm Warning Issued

Winter Storm Warning * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 2 and 8 inches and ice accumulations up to one quarter inch. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight Friday Night to 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.

Currently, it’s 9:30 PM with overcast skies and a temperature of 32.7°F. The wind is light, blowing at 2.4 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded tonight.

Earlier today, conditions remained chilly with the temperature peaking at 46.2°F and dropping to a low of 31.6°F. The day was marked by fog and no recorded precipitation. Winds reached up to 7.3 mph but have since decreased.

Tonight, expect clearer skies with the temperature hovering close to today’s low at approximately 32.5°F. Wind speeds will also decrease further, with gusts up to 5.6 mph.

Residents should stay informed on this approaching severe weather event, make necessary preparations, and adhere to any travel advisories or safety instructions issued by local authorities.

Today's Details High 46°F Low 32°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 63% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 33°F · feels 27°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 5:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 46°F 32°F Fog Friday 37°F 20°F Overcast Saturday 24°F 16°F Snow fall: moderate Sunday 25°F 18°F Snow fall: heavy Monday 20°F -4°F Snow fall: moderate Tuesday 29°F -8°F Overcast Wednesday 30°F 15°F Fog

