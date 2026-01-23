In this edition of the Superintendent’s Report, Jason Golden and Assistant Communications Director Cory Mason discuss actions taken by the School Board at its January 20 meeting. For easier navigation, time stamps can be found below:

*Winter Weather Protocol – https://youtu.be/VpE6T7AfSBY?si=SzP3_AD98nMmUm4z&t=114

*Open Zone Schools Approved – https://youtu.be/VpE6T7AfSBY?si=ud6nfwFYX46K6Vmi&t=628

*Innovation Center Update – https://youtu.be/VpE6T7AfSBY?si=tFpFmEPSoKywIt_Q&t=829

*Reward Schools Set District Record – https://youtu.be/VpE6T7AfSBY?si=nS-pGhayBx9NDRet&t=1463

*School Board Appreciation Week – https://youtu.be/VpE6T7AfSBY?si=i1wcFYNPnJ3W1HnX&t=1881

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email