Photo of the Day: January 23, 2026

Photo of the day: Columbia State Community College recently hosted the world-renowned vocal group The Irish Tenors as part of the Performance Series sponsored by First Farmers & Merchants Bank.

Irish Tenors Dr. Ronan Tynan, Anthony Kearns and Patrick Hyland, joined by an 18-piece orchestra, performed to a sold-out Cherry Theater featuring several Irish folk tunes, traditional ballads and holiday favorites, including Only Our Rivers Run Free, Danny Boy, Silent Night and Feliz Navidad. With over 20 tunes featured across the night, all three tenors and the orchestra performed pieces individually and as a group, offering a diverse listening experience.

“The venue, the people who looked after us and the ambiance of the whole place was just awesome,” Tynan said. “Can’t wait to return to such a fantastic venue and wonderful staff.”

“A heartfelt thank you to all the staff and crew at Columbia State in Tennessee for so graciously hosting The Irish Tenors during this past holiday season,” Kearns said. “From the moment we arrived, we received the warmest welcome and were treated to a truly wonderful experience. Life on the road can be demanding for touring artists, and it’s often the little things that mean the most to weary travelers: excellent food, comfortable accommodations and — most importantly — kind, professional people to work with make all the difference and remind us why we love what we do. Thank you as well to everyone who came out to the concert and made the evening so special. We sincerely look forward to returning in the future.”

Performing around the world for almost 30 years, The Irish Tenors have worked alongside orchestras to captivate audiences in many acclaimed venues, including the Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden and even Ellis Island.

Pictured (left to right): Irish Tenors Patrick Hyland, Anthony Kearns and Dr. Ronan Tynan perform alongside an 18-piece orchestra at Columbia State’s Cherry Theater.

