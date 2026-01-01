Young Sportsman Hunt to Close State’s 2025-2026 Deer Hunting Season

The second Tennessee Young Sportsman Deer Hunt will be held Jan. 10–11, officially wrapping up the 2025–26 deer season. The regular statewide season ends the weekend before, on Sunday, Jan. 4.

Youth ages 6-16 may participate in the Young Sportsman Deer Hunt using a gun, muzzleloader, or archery equipment. Young sportsmen must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, 21 or older, who must remain in position to take immediate control of the hunting device. The adult must also comply with the fluorescent orange/pink regulations as specified for legal hunters. A single qualifying adult may accompany multiple youth.

Youth ages 6-9 are not required to have a license or hunter’s education certification. Youth ages 10-12 must meet hunter education requirements or have an apprentice license. In addition to the requirements for youth 10-12, youth 13-15 must have a junior hunting license, and 16-year-olds must have the appropriate adult licenses.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency recommends that all hunters obtain a 2025-26 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide. The guide lists license requirements, seasons, and bag limits for each of the six deer management units. The guide is available on the TWRA website, the TWRA App, and at locations where hunting and fishing licenses are sold.

