Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program Increases Maximums for Select Programs in 2025-2026  

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) has increased cost share maximums for select programs within the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) for the 2025 –26 program year. The updates support farm families across the state and help producers continue investing in their operations.

Established in 2005, TAEP provides cost share funding to help agricultural producers improve farm efficiency, safety, and profitability while strengthening rural communities. The program reimburses approved applicants at a 50% cost share of eligible expenses, up to program-specific maximums.

Four TAEP programs will see increased cost share maximums. The updated amounts will be reflected in approval and reimbursement documentation for approved applicants.

Genetics increased from $2,000 to $3,000.

increased from $2,000 to $3,000. Livestock Equipment increased from $2,000 to $3,000.

increased from $2,000 to $3,000. Hay Storage increased from $7,000 to $8,000.

increased from $7,000 to $8,000. Working Structures and Fenceline Systems increased from $4,000 to $5,000.

Applicants who have already submitted materials for the program cycle should be aware of upcoming notification timelines. Approval notifications were mailed Dec. 1, 2025, and emailed Dec. 2, 2025. Applicants should allow two weeks for mail delivery and are encouraged to check spam or junk folders for email notifications.

Producer Diversification approval notifications are scheduled to be released by Dec. 31, 2025. All remaining notifications will be mailed by Jan. 15, 2026.

Program enhancements were made possible with the support of Gov. Bill Lee’s administration, including Commissioner Andy Holt. His leadership helps ensure Tennessee agriculture remains strong and competitive.

MORE NEWS

For more information about the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program, visit Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP).

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email