Photo of the Day: January 1, 2026

Photo of the day: Nashville comedian John Crist spread holiday cheer by giving back to the community he calls home. Crist partnered with the Last Minute Toy Store, a volunteer-led local nonprofit that provides free gifts to families in need, to donate 120 bicycles, helping ensure every family served by the organization has access to one this season. He purchased the bikes from Academy Sports in Smyrna.

