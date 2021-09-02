Yoshi Gas Delivery Offers $1 Gallon Promotion

As travel ramps up for the Labor Day holiday, the Nashville-based contactless gas delivery and auto services company Yoshi is providing new local customers with some much-needed relief: a $1 per gallon promotion as gas prices soar across the country. Yoshi provides safe, contactless, and convenient services by delivering fuel and car care to wherever its customers are parked with the touch of an app on their phone.

In the lead-up to Labor Day, Yoshi is offering new customers a $1 per gallon fill-up. To claim this offer, new customers can click here to sign-up and must enter the code DOLLARGASPASS in the Yoshi mobile app (available on iPhone or Android). After entering the code, new Yoshi customers can arrange to have gas delivered to their car at their home or work for the price of only $1 per gallon. The code must be entered by 11:59 pm on Monday, September 6. However, the discounted fill-up may be scheduled and completed after Labor Day.

According to AAA, more than 47 million Americans traveled during the 4th of July holiday with much of the same expected for Labor Day as the last chance to vacation this summer. Those hitting the road will be feeling it at the pump with gas prices averaging $3.14 (regular) per gallon or more this holiday weekend.

Yoshi has been hard at work improving their service model and values customer feedback. They hope the $1 per gallon will not only provide some relief for Nashvillians traveling this weekend but allow new customers to try out their gas delivery and car care services (like their all-new vehicle command center, loyalty program, shortened time windows, and more).

Yoshi will offer new customers the opportunity to use Yoshi for $1/ per gallon in the Nashville service area. New Yoshi customers get a 30-day free trial – where they only pay for fuel and services – and then they can choose between a $20/month or a $192/year membership, which covers all delivery fees and matches their gas price to the lowest Top Tier™ price of nearby gas stations. There is a $7 delivery fee for customers who prefer a pay-as-you-go option. The Yoshi app is compatible with iOS and Android devices

Learn more about Yoshi online at – https://www.startyoshi.com/