OBITUARY: Martha Jean White

Martha Jean White, age 72 of Franklin, TN passed away August 31, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude Clark and Crockett White.
She is survived by; Ruby I. White, David White, Tracy White, Joe Allen and Gail King, Wanda and Jerry Pratt, Betty Pearl and Herman Osborne, Pat Rader and family, JJ and Tammy King, Bruce and Patricia Howell, Philip and Cheryl Howell, Charlie and Kay Howell, Lisa and Frank Beard.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00AM Friday, September 3, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ronald Mealer will be officiating. Pallbearers are Joe Butler King, JJ King, Tracy White, Bruce Howell, Dakota King and Denton King. Honorary pallbearers are Lester Hargrove, Frank Beard and Joe Allen King. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00PM Thursday September 2, 2021, and one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Kingfield Cemetery. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
