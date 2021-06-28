Auto Services Company Yoshi Opens Headquarters in Nashville

Yoshi, the gas delivery and auto services company, has officially opened its brand new headquarters in Nashville with an official ribbon cutting and meeting with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

The company, previously headquartered in San Francisco, chose to move its headquarters to Nashville during the pandemic. Yoshi provides safe, contactless, and convenient services by delivering fuel and car care to wherever its customers are parked. The start-up was founded in 2015 as a direct-to-consumer refueling business, and since then has expanded the service menu on its platform with additional offerings (including light maintenance, car washes, details, oil changes, and more). The company has also opened up its services to fleet and corporate customers as it continues to expand its business portfolio nationally.

Yoshi was co-founded by CEO Bryan Frist, a Nashville native, alongside fellow co-founders Nick Alexander and Dan Hunter.

“Nashville has always been one of our largest and fastest-growing markets,” said CEO Bryan Frist. “So, we’re really excited to officially open the doors of our headquarters here and continue to build out our team as we expand service across the nation.”

Yoshi has 100 employees across the country and is looking to hire 100 more in the Nashville area over the next two years. Top investors include GM Ventures and ExxonMobil along with some celebrity investors that include NBA All-Star Kevin Durant and NFL legend Joe Montana.

Yoshi offers customers a full suite of services at a time when the automotive and fuel industries are trending towards contactless options and self-servicing innovation. The start-up has already fully integrated with a number of connected car platforms, including General Motors’ OnStar program. Through this integration, vehicle owners with OnStar can enjoy a truly frictionless customer experience, as Yoshi can provide tailored delivery services, when needed and where needed, thanks to a live stream of data insights about the vehicle’s maintenance and fueling needs.

In 2021, Yoshi officially moved its headquarters to Nashville. During the pandemic, public interest in contactless delivery services has surged. Among the most interested organizations are corporate customers and property managers seeking innovative services for their people as they return to work. Human resource departments have been particularly keen to incorporate Yoshi into their “back-to-work” programs for staff returning to office locations.

Find more information at startyoshi.com.