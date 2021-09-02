Countdown is on for the Franklin Classic

Thousands of families across Franklin are preparing to spend their Labor Day holiday lacing up their running shoes for a good cause. The Mercy Franklin Classic, benefitting Mercy Community Healthcare, prepares for its 22nd annual event in downtown Franklin.

Over 1,300 people are registered to participate in the 5K, 10K, and 1K Kids Fun Run, but there is still time for others to register at https://franklinclassic.org/. This year’s event features fun for the whole family, featuring live music from the School of Rock, a nine-hole putt-putt course, face painting, and a VIP Recovery Experience for the runners.

The Mercy Franklin Classic is the primary fundraising event for Mercy Community Healthcare, a Franklin-based community health center that serves over 11,000 individuals across the community with comprehensive, affordable care for ALL.

“While the last couple of years have placed a strain on our health care system, Mercy Community Healthcare has remained steadfast in caring for our neighbors,” said Cindy Siler, CEO of Mercy Community Healthcare. “We are grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from the individuals and organizations across the community who understand the important role Mercy plays in the overall health of our community.”

Leading the more than 50 sponsors for this year’s event is Provisions Group and their CEO, Mark Freeman.

“Shortly after my wife Ashlie and I moved to Franklin, we were blessed to witness Dr. Henschel and a group of community leaders launch Mercy Children’s Clinic, now Mercy Community Healthcare,” said Freeman. “It was my honor to serve on Mercy’s board and now to be the event’s title sponsor. Mercy embodies what it means to give yourself to others and is a place that is genuinely passionate about serving our community. It’s places like Mercy that have helped shape my company, Provisions Group, and it is a story in loving God and loving His people.”

To learn more about the event and register as a participant, please visit FranklinClassic.org.

About Mercy Community Healthcare

Mercy Community Healthcare is a faith-based federal qualified community health center that serves individuals with comprehensive, affordable care for the whole person and the whole family. From pediatrics and adult primary care to mental health services, we believe that healing must incorporate an integrated approach to treating every patient’s physical, mental, and spiritual needs. For more information or to get involved, please visit MercyTN.org.