Morning Source: Mercy Community Healthcare

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Dottie Bullard and Cindy Siler Mercy from Mercy Community Healthcare about the Franklin Classic in downtown Franklin.

The Franklin Classic takes place on Labor Day and is the largest fundraising event for Mercy Community Healthcare.

Cindy Siler, Chief Executive Officer, and Dottie Ballard, Chief Advancement Officer shared with us how important the work of Mercy Community Healthcare is to the community as they provide a three-fold service from mental health services to pediatric and adult care, and care coordination.

The first race kicks off at 7 am and those not running can enjoy the kid’s zone, music from School of Rock, and much more.

There are several ways to participate in the Franklin Classic by running, walking, entering your children in the kids’ race, or being a spirit runner where you donate but don’t actually run the race.

Be sure to sign up for the Franklin Classic on their website – https://franklinclassic.org/# fee

