Morning Source: Mercy Community Healthcare

By
Williamson Source
-

Morning Source
Guest: Mercy Community Healthcare

Originally Aired: August 27, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Dottie Bullard and Cindy Siler Mercy from Mercy Community Healthcare about the Franklin Classic in downtown Franklin.

The Franklin Classic takes place on Labor Day and is the largest fundraising event for Mercy Community Healthcare.

Cindy Siler, Chief Executive Officer, and Dottie Ballard, Chief Advancement Officer shared with us how important the work of Mercy Community Healthcare is to the community as they provide a three-fold service from mental health services to pediatric and adult care, and care coordination.

The first race kicks off at 7 am and those not running can enjoy the kid’s zone, music from School of Rock, and much more.

There are several ways to participate in the Franklin Classic by running, walking, entering your children in the kids’ race, or being a spirit runner where you donate but don’t actually run the race.

Be sure to sign up for the Franklin Classic on their website – https://franklinclassic.org/#fee
***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here