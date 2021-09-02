Today’s Top Stories: Sept 2, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
How Does WCS Determine if a School Transitions to Remote Learning
Photo by WCS

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 2, 2021.

1Netflix Comes to Nashville Looking for Reality Stars

Today, September 1st, Netflix will be at Bridgestone Arena in search of reality stars. Read More

What's New to Streaming in June 2020 rs

2What’s New to Streaming in September 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this September 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read More

Rory Feek
photo from Rory Feek website

310 Things to Do Over Labor Day Weekend

It’s a holiday weekend! Labor Day weekend marks the official end of summer. We’ve gathered up some events happening this long weekend. Enjoy the extra time with your friends and family. Read More

child reading book
Stock Image

4WCS COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Numbers by School

Williamson County Schools is providing information to the public on the number of WCS students and staff who are quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 by school. Read More

5Tennessee Schools Can Request Remote Learning

The Tennessee Department of Education now says it will allow districts to temporarily transition a classroom or school from in-person to remote instruction. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit.

